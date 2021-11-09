हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP assembly polls

UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav banks on ‘scent of socialism’, launches Samajwadi perfume

This is the first time that a political party has launched a perfume to woo voters.

UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav banks on ‘scent of socialism’, launches Samajwadi perfume
File Photo

Lucknow: In a unique bid to impress voters, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (November 9) launched Samajwadi perfume.

Terming it the “scent of socialism”, Yadav said he hopes the perfume will help him win the 2022 elections.

“When people use it, they will smell socialism. The perfume will end hatred in 2022,” Yadav was quoted as saying by IANS.

Prepared by party MLC Pammi Jain, the Samajwadi perfume is made up of 22 natural scents and lingers longer than other perfumes, the party said.

The perfume is boxed in red and green colours - the colours of the Samajwadi Party -and the bottle in stained glass, carries the party`s name and symbol which is the cycle.

This is the first time that a political party has launched a perfume to woo voters.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP assembly pollsAkhilesh YadavSamajwadi PartySamajwadi perfume
Next
Story

Travellers planning short trip from Maharashtra to Karnataka no longer need RT-PCR

Must Watch

PT38M57S

Taal Thok Ke: Minister of 'Don' in Maharashtra?