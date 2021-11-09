UP polls 2022: Akhilesh Yadav banks on ‘scent of socialism’, launches Samajwadi perfume

Lucknow: In a unique bid to impress voters, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday (November 9) launched Samajwadi perfume.

Terming it the “scent of socialism”, Yadav said he hopes the perfume will help him win the 2022 elections.

“When people use it, they will smell socialism. The perfume will end hatred in 2022,” Yadav was quoted as saying by IANS.

Prepared by party MLC Pammi Jain, the Samajwadi perfume is made up of 22 natural scents and lingers longer than other perfumes, the party said.

The perfume is boxed in red and green colours - the colours of the Samajwadi Party -and the bottle in stained glass, carries the party`s name and symbol which is the cycle.

This is the first time that a political party has launched a perfume to woo voters.

