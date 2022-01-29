हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP Assembly election 2022

UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah connects with voters, conducts door-to-door campaign in West UP

 A day after participating in similar public engagements in Uttarakhand, Shah on Saturday (January 29) met people in some of the key regions of Western Uttar Pradesh including Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah connects with voters, conducts door-to-door campaign in West UP
Pic: Twitter/@AmitShah

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): With UP Assembly Polls knocking at the door, Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (January 29) held door-to-door campaigning in Muzaffarnagar in support of BJP candidates contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. A day after participating in similar public engagements in Uttarakhand, Shah on Saturday met people in some of the key regions of Western Uttar Pradesh including Muzaffarnagar and Saharanpur.

This is Shah's second public event in Uttar Pradesh in the last three days that started from Mathura and Greater Noida on Thursday. At about 3 pm, the Home Minister held effective voter communication in Kota village in the Saharanpur Dehat area. Shah's day-long event will culminate with a door-to-door campaign in the New Shardanagar area in the Saharanpur constituency at 5.30 pm.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also hit battleground Uttar Pradesh by holding a virtual rally on January 31. Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases.

Earlier today, BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda conducted a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, ahead of Assembly elections in the state.  "Did a door-to-door campaign in Bhojipura Vidhan Sabha, Bareilly today. The abundant blessings received from the people is a testimony to the fact that due to the welfare policies of the BJP, our government is going to be formed again here with a grand victory," Nadda tweeted in Hindi. In the run-up to the elections, Nadda has been conducting door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh. On Friday (Jan 28), he conducted a door-to-door campaign in Shahjahanpur in support of BJP candidates.

The first phase of the UP Assembly election will take place on February 10 and the last phase on March 7. The counting will take place on March 10.

(With ANI inputs)
 

