NewsIndia
UP B.ED JEE COUNSELLING 2022

UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022 Schedule RELEASED at mjpru.ac.in- Here’s how to register

UP B.Ed Counselling 2022: JEE Counselling schedule 2022 has been released on official website mjpru.ac.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 09:09 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022 Schedule RELEASED at mjpru.ac.in- Here’s how to register

UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, MJPRU Bareilly, has released the counselling schedule for UP Bachelor of Education B.Ed 2022. The schedule was published today on mjpru.ac.in. All applicants who have registered themselves may now view the schedule. It states that on September 30, 2022, candidates who received ranks below 75,000 can register for counselling and fill out their choice sheets. On October 7, 2022, the counselling registration period will come to an end.

This year, there will be six stages to the counselling process. Along with four phases, there will be a pool and direct counselling. According to the requirements of the institutes and the eligibility of the candidates, the pool round and direct admission will be undertaken. The four phases of admission will come to a close in October, and the final two rounds will take place in November.

UP B.Ed Round 1 Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

  • Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website- mjpru.ac.inOn the homepage, they should click on the UP BEd 2022 counselling registration link
  • Log in by entering the credentials and fill in the required details
  • Upload necessary documents
  • Cross-check the details, submit the application form
  • Take its printout for future reference

UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022; download the official notice here

The results for the exam, which was held on July 6, 2022, were released on August 5. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on counselling.




 

Live Tv

UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022b.ed counsellingup b.ed counselling 2022b.ed counselling 2022up b.ed result 2022b.ed resultb.ed counselling date 2022sarkari result b.ed 2022

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA : 'Combat Power' of Make in India LCH
DNA Video
DNA : Russian soldiers are now afraid of war!
DNA Video
DNA: NASA's Dart Attack on Asteroid decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Why is bad habit of wasting food not ending?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 27, 2022