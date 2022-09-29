UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022 Schedule RELEASED at mjpru.ac.in- Here’s how to register

UP B.Ed JEE Counselling 2022: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, MJPRU Bareilly, has released the counselling schedule for UP Bachelor of Education B.Ed 2022. The schedule was published today on mjpru.ac.in. All applicants who have registered themselves may now view the schedule. It states that on September 30, 2022, candidates who received ranks below 75,000 can register for counselling and fill out their choice sheets. On October 7, 2022, the counselling registration period will come to an end.

This year, there will be six stages to the counselling process. Along with four phases, there will be a pool and direct counselling. According to the requirements of the institutes and the eligibility of the candidates, the pool round and direct admission will be undertaken. The four phases of admission will come to a close in October, and the final two rounds will take place in November.

UP B.Ed Round 1 Counselling 2022: Here’s how to register

Interested and eligible candidates should go to the official website- mjpru.ac.inOn the homepage, they should click on the UP BEd 2022 counselling registration link

Log in by entering the credentials and fill in the required details

Upload necessary documents

Cross-check the details, submit the application form

Take its printout for future reference

The results for the exam, which was held on July 6, 2022, were released on August 5. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates on counselling.







