UP BEd 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result TODAY at mjpru.ac.in- Steps to check allotment here

UP B.Ed 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP BEd) counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be declared today by Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) Bareilly. Candidates who have completed the UP BEd counselling 2022 registration and the choice-filling process can check the seat allotment result through the official website-- mjpru.ac.in. The payment of the fee and seat confirmation process will be conducted from October 10 to October 13, 2022.

UP B.Ed JEE 2022 seat allotment result: Here's how to check

- Visit the official site of MJPRU at mjpru.ac.in.

- Click on UP B.Ed JEE counselling link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Your seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

- Check the seat allotment result and download the page.

- Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on September 30 and ended on October 7, 2022. The choice filling link was available on October 8, 2022. The seat confirmation fee payment window will open on October 10 and will close on October 13, 2022. Candidates can follow these simple steps to check the seat allotment result.