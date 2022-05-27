UP Board Results 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the UP Board Result 2022 soon. When the results get declared, the UPMSP Class 10, 12 results will be available on the official site of UPMSP - upmsp.edu.in. Students can also check the results for Class 10 and 12 on another website - upresults.nic.in. According to news reports, the evaluation of more than 2.25 crore answer sheets for students of Class 10 and class 12 across Uttar Pradesh is now complete.

UP Board Result 2022: Important dates

The Class 10 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 and Class 12 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in the state. As per some reports, UP Board Results 2022 might be released by May 30, 2022. However, as per later reports, it seems that results will be out by mid-June. It must be noted that the UPMSP has not announced any official date for the results yet.

UP Board Result 2022: List of Websites where you can check:

- upmsp.edu.in

- upresults.nic.in

- upmspresults.up.nic.in

A total of 51,92,689 students had registered but only 47,75,749 students out of them had finally appeared in the exams. The UP Secondary Education Board (UPSEB) exams were held at 8,373 centres across the state. 54 centres were identified as 'highly-sensitive' and 861 centres as 'sensitive', keeping in mind their vulnerability when it came to cheating.

UP Board Results 2022: Steps to check scores

- Visit the official result website - upmsp.edu.in

- On the homepage, click on the ‘UPMSP UP Board result’ link and fill in your credentials

- Click on submit after entering your login details

- Your results will be displayed on the screen

- Download the results and take a printout for future requirements

