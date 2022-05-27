New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for the recruitment of eligible individuals to Non-Executive posts. The comapony is looking to fill over 900 Non-Executive posts in the organisation through this recruitment drive.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of ONGC: www.ongcindia.com. It may be noted that the application process began on May 7,2022 and the last date to apply for various non-executive posts is tomorrow (May 28, 2022).

ONGC recruitment 2022: Vacancy details

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 922 vacancies of various Non-Executive posts. Click here for detailed notification

ONGC recruitment 2022: Application fee

General/OBC/ EWS candidates: Rs 300 per candidate

SC/ST/PWBD/ Ex-serviceman are exempted from the payment of application fee.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Here's how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of ONGC: www.ongcindia.com

Step 2: Click on the career tab on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the 'apply' link and fill the application form

ONGC Recruitment 2022: Direct Link To Apply

Step 4: Pay the application fee and submit the form

Step 5: Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

ONGC recruitment 2022: Selection procedure

Candidates will be selected for the various posts through a Computer-based test( CBT) followed by the PST/PET/skill test/typing test (where ever applicable).

