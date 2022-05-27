NEW DELHI: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to announce the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2022 results soon. Though no official dates have been announced yet, media reports said that UPMSP will possibly declare the Uttar Pradesh Board 10th and 12th results 2022 by the second week of June.

According to UPMSP officials, the board is less likely to declare the results in May since the post-evaluation process is underway. Once released, the UP Board results 2022 will be made available on the - upresults.nic.in and results.umpsp.edu.in.

Students need to enter their roll number and school code to check their results.

Over 51 lakh (51,92,68) students had registered for the UPMSP 10th and 12th board exams this year which were held between March 24 and April 13. The evaluation process for the UP Board Classes 10 and 12 examinations has already been completed on May 19.

How To Check UP Board 10th, 12th Results 2022

-Log in to upmsp.edu.in

-Click on the link: 'UP Board 10th Result 2022' or 'UP Board 12th Result 2022'

-Enter your roll number, and school code and click on submit

-Result will be displayed

-Download the result and take a printout for future reference.