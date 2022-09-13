NewsIndia
UP Board 2022 Result: Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Result 2022 DECLARED at upmsp.edu.in- Direct link to check result here

UP board compartment result class 10, 12 Declared, scroll down for the direct link.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2022, 10:27 AM IST|Source: Bureau

UP Board Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP has declared 10th and 12th Class UP board compartment result 2022 on September 13, 2022. The UP class 10th 12th compartment exam result 2022 is available on the official website, upmsp.edu.in. To check UPMSP Improvement result 2022, students will have to use their roll number to access UP compartment. This year, the UP board Class 10, 12 supplementary exam was held on August 27, 2022. The UP 10th compartment exam 2022 was conducted from 8 AM to 11:15 AM. While Class 12th compartment exam 2022 was conducted from 2 PM to 5:15 PM.

Check live and latest updates on UP Compartment Result 2022

Direct link to check class 12 Compartment Result 

Direct link to check class 10 Compartment Result 

UP Board Result 2022: Here's how to download 

Visit the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on UP board 10th result 2022 or UP board Intermediate result 2022 link.

Enter roll number and select the district name.

Click on the view result.

The UP board compartment result 2022 mark sheet will open on the screen.

Take a printout or screenshot for future reference.

UP Board Result 2022UP Board Compartment result 2022UP Board class 10 resultUP ResultUP 10th ResultUP 12th ResultUP Compartment ResultResult 2022UPMSP Uttar Pradesh Board

