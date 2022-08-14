UPMSP Class 10, 12 Exams: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Board (UPMSP) has announced the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary and improvement exam date. The UP Board 10th, 12th compartment and improvement exam will be held on August 27. While the UP board Class 10th High School improvement or compartment exam will be held in the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am, the UPMSP 12th intermediate compartment and improvement examination will be conducted between 2 pm and 5:15 pm.

Students who have failed in any subject or wish to improve their marks secured in Classes 10 and 12 and had applied earlier can take the tests.

As per the guidelines issued by the Shiksha Parishad, the UP board high school and inter exam takers are asked to reach the UP improvement and compartment exam centres 45 minutes prior to the exam time.

A total of 5192689 candidates were registered for the board examination of high school and intermediate this year.Of these 4775749 appeared in the examination and 416940 remained absent. Out of total 2781654 registered candidates in high school, 2525007 were present and 256647 were absent. Similarly, out of total 2411035 registered candidates in Intermediate, 2250742 were present and 160293 were absent. The board released the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results on June 18. The overall pass percentage this year in UPMSP Class 10 was 88.18 per cent and Class 12 was 85.33 per cent.