Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2747680
NewsIndia
UP BOARD COMPARTMENT EXAM 2024

UP Board Compartment Exam 2024: Check Out The Key Dates, Fees, And Other Important Details

The UP Board Compartment Exam is held for candidates who have failed to secure passing marks.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 08, 2024, 01:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP Board Compartment Exam 2024: Check Out The Key Dates, Fees, And Other Important Details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education has unveiled the timetable for the compartment examination intended for 10th and 12th standard students. Commencing from May 7, eligible candidates can initiate their application process, which extends until May 31. Accessible via the official website https://upmsp.edu.in/, the application form for the UP Board compartment examination 2024 awaits completion.

Designed to assist students who fell short of the passing threshold, the UP Board Compartment Exam permits candidates to attempt one subject. Even if a student faces failure in multiple subjects, they are entitled to choose only one for examination. Notably, 12th-grade students meeting the criteria—whether from Science, Commerce, Humanities streams, or having encountered a setback in one of the Agriculture Part 1 and 2 papers—can partake in this supplementary examination.

In addition to meeting the eligibility criteria, candidates must also fulfill the application fee requirement, fixed at Rs 256.60, to formalize their registration. This examination serves as a pivotal opportunity for those striving to overcome previous academic setbacks. It's imperative for students to complete both the application and payment processes before the stipulated deadline.

As for the UP Board Result 2024, the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education unveiled the outcomes of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on April 20. Notably, Prachi Nigam clinched the title of state topper in the 10th grade, while Shubham Verma secured the top position in the 12th grade. With a pass percentage of 89.55 for Class 10 and 82.60 for Class 12, the results underscored the academic achievements of the student body.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: War of Words over Lalu Yadav's Muslim Reservation Remark
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking claim on Ram temple
DNA Video
DNA: Did Arvind Kejriwal receive funding from Khalistani groups?
DNA Video
DNA: No relief for Arvind Kejriwal yet
DNA Video
DNA: Anti-India Pakistani journalists in America
DNA Video
DNA: Who is winning in third phase?
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal Governor has special power?
DNA Video
DNA: NEET UG 2024 paper leaked?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is Jahangir Alam?
DNA
Big revelation regarding the murder of Nijjar in Khalistan