UP Board Compartment Exam 2024: Check Out The Key Dates, Fees, And Other Important Details

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education has unveiled the timetable for the compartment examination intended for 10th and 12th standard students. Commencing from May 7, eligible candidates can initiate their application process, which extends until May 31. Accessible via the official website https://upmsp.edu.in/, the application form for the UP Board compartment examination 2024 awaits completion.

Designed to assist students who fell short of the passing threshold, the UP Board Compartment Exam permits candidates to attempt one subject. Even if a student faces failure in multiple subjects, they are entitled to choose only one for examination. Notably, 12th-grade students meeting the criteria—whether from Science, Commerce, Humanities streams, or having encountered a setback in one of the Agriculture Part 1 and 2 papers—can partake in this supplementary examination.

In addition to meeting the eligibility criteria, candidates must also fulfill the application fee requirement, fixed at Rs 256.60, to formalize their registration. This examination serves as a pivotal opportunity for those striving to overcome previous academic setbacks. It's imperative for students to complete both the application and payment processes before the stipulated deadline.

As for the UP Board Result 2024, the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education unveiled the outcomes of the Class 10 and 12 board examinations on April 20. Notably, Prachi Nigam clinched the title of state topper in the 10th grade, while Shubham Verma secured the top position in the 12th grade. With a pass percentage of 89.55 for Class 10 and 82.60 for Class 12, the results underscored the academic achievements of the student body.