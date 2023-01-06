UP Board Datesheet 2023: UPMSP class 10th 12th exam, practical dates RELEASED at upmsp.edu.in- Check complete schedule here

UP Board Datesheet 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad or UPMSP has released the UP Board 10th 12th Pre-Board Exam Date. The pre board exam for Class 10 and 12 will be conducted between January 16, 2023 and January 20, 2023 respectively as per reports. The UPMSP will release the UPMSP Date Sheet 2023 soon for Classes 10 and 12. Candidates can download the date sheet as and when it is released. UP Board has not yet released the date sheet pdf but will soon be released on the official website,upmsp.edu.in. It is likely that the exams will be held in March 2023.

As per reports, along with the UP Pre Board Exam 2023 Dates, the board has also released the Practical Dates for Class 12th. The first phase of the practical exam will be conducted from January 21 to January 28, 2023 and the second phase of the UP Board Class 12 Practical Exam will be held from January 29 to February 5, 2023.



UP board date sheet 2023 for practical exam: Steps to download here

Open the website - upmsp.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Download section’.

Now, click on the link that says, ‘UP Board intermediate time table 2023’.

The UP board date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download it on your device.

