UP Board Exam 2022: UPMSP releases schedule for advance registration on upmsp.edu.in, details here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the UP Board Exam 2022 Time Table for Advance Registration on Wednesday (August 18, 2021). The UPMSP has also released the dates for advance registration of classes 9 and 11.

The students who want to appear in UP Board Exam 2022 can visit the official website of the UP Board- upmsp.edu.in for more information.

According to an official notice by UPMSP, some of the dates have been revised for Advance Registration of UP Board Exam 2022 and for Classes 9, 11 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic situation. Now, UPMSP has directed all the students to fill the application forms and register.

The official notice also revealed that the exam fee for class 10 regular students is Rs. 500 and for private students is Rs 700. The fee for Class 12 regular students is Rs. 600 and for Class 12 private students is Rs. 800.

The students can check the complete schedule here.

UP Board Exam 2022: Advance Registration Schedule

Last date of admission: September 15, 2021

Last date to deposit fee through Challan in the Treasury: September 22, 2021

Last date for uploading information of examination fee deposited: October 6, 2021 (Till 12 am)

Intimation of deposited examination fee with late fee: Till October 9, 2021

Last date to upload details of students: October 10 to 13, 2021

For Classes 9, 11:

Last date of admission in class 9 and 11: September 15, 2021

Last date to pay Rs. 50 as an advance registration fee through challan in the form of a one-time deposit in the treasury: October 6, 2021 (12 am)

Checking of details of students: October 7 to 9, 2021

Revising the uploaded details of students: October 10 to 17, 2021 (12 am)

Last date for submission of a copy of the Treasury letter to regional office: October 25, 2021

