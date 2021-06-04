UP Board exams 2021: Class 12, 10 students to be promoted, panel to decide criteria for marks

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday (June 3) scrapped Class 12 board exams in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma informed that it has been decided to promote Class 10 and 12 students, but the criteria regarding the formula for allocating marks is yet to be finalised.

A committee has been formed to finalise the formula for deciding the evaluation criteria for the students.

“On the formula for giving marks to students, a committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of Additional Chief Secretary Aradhana Shukla and the final decision will be taken and marks will be given on the basis of the panel's recommendations” Sharma was quoted as saying by PTI.

He added, “This decision will help regularise the next academic session and the online classes for students of 11 can be started. Those getting promoted from class 12 will also be able to seek admissions in colleges.”

Over 26 lakh (26,09,501) students have registered for the UP Board Class 12 exams. Earlier, UP Board had called off high school or Class 10 exams in view of the raging coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, the UP board has directed District School Inspectors to upload the result of pre-board, half-yearly and annual exams of Class 9 and 11 students on the official website.

After CBSE, CISCE boards decided to call of Class 12 board exama, several states including Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat followed suit. Other states like West Bengal, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh are yet to take a decision on the matter. While Assam government is likely to conduct Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in the state when conditions are conducive.

(With PTI inputs)

