UP Board Exams 2021: Criteria to evaluate Class 10th, Class 12th students announced, check here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government has announced the new criteria to evaluate students of classes 10 and 12 in the UP board. The formula was shared by UP Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Sunday (June 20, 2021).

To calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPSEB), 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11's annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

For class 10th, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered.

The deputy CM informed that an 11-member committee was constituted to make the formula which received as many as 3,910 suggestions in this regard.

Sharma also stated that there will be no merit list for the 2021 examination and students (registered for 2021) who want to appear in the improvement examination, can appear in the next board examination without paying any examination fee.

This is to be noted that over 56 lakh students have registered themselves for the board examinations in 2021.

A total of 29,94,312 students have registered for the board examination for class 10, which includes 29,74,487 institutional examinees and 19,825 private examinees.

For class 12, a total of 26,10,316 students have enrolled themselves for the board examination, of which, 25,17,658 are institutional examinees and 92,658 are private examinees.

(With agency inputs)

