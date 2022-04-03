हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Board Paper Leak

UP Board paper leak: 'Mastermind' behind Class 12 English paper leak held in Balia

Accused sold the solved paper for Rs 25,000-30,000 each and also shared it on message applications for money.

UP Board paper leak: &#039;Mastermind&#039; behind Class 12 English paper leak held in Balia

Ballia: Police here has claimed to have solved the Uttar Pradesh state board class 12 English paper leak case with the arrest on Sunday of the alleged master mind of the scam. Nirbhay Narayan Singh, the manager of a private Inter College, leaked the paper, Ballia Police said in a statement.

"Nirbhay Narayan Singh, the manager of Maharaji Devi Smarak Inter College, along with one Rajeev Prajapati, leaked the question paper kept in the college," read the statement.

"The leaked question paper was sent to an English teacher by Prajapati. The English teacher solved the paper and handed it to Nirbhay Narayan Singh," it said. Prajapati, along with the teacher who solved the paper, had been arrested earlier.

Singh sold the solved paper for Rs 25,000-30,000 each, police said. Singh also shared the solved copy to other people using popular messaging applications for money.

"The findings have been corroborated using digital forensics of Nirbhay Narayan's phone and his bank transactions," police said.

So far 46 people have been arrested in connection with the case, including three journalists and the Ballia District Inspector of Schools.

Three FIRs under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act till now have been lodged at different police stations of Ballia in connection with the case.

The paper was leaked on Wednesday leading to the cancellation of the exam in 24 districts, including Ballia.
The exam will now be held on April 13, officials had announced earlier.

Ballia district located in the easternmost part of UP was said to be the epicentre of the paper leak scam, officials had earlier said.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed a Special Task Force (STF) of UP police to investigate the matter.
He has also asked officials to book those found involved in the matter under the National Security Act.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP Board Paper LeakPaper leakUttar PradeshBoard exams
Next
Story

Punjab, Haryana lock horns over Chandigarh– All you need to know

Must Watch

PT25M8S

Big constitutional crisis in Pakistan, opposition was present even after the dissolution of Parliament