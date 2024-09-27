UP News: In a shocking turn of events, a student of class 2 was killed in an alleged "sacrificial ritual" performed by the owners of his school in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras to make it more "prosperous." Besides the owner and director of the school, the principal and two teachers were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing on Monday, police said on Friday.

The body of the student was recovered from school director Dinesh Baghel's car, the police said. The family of the child has alleged that he was killed as part of 'black magic' rituals.

According to police, the postmortem report of the class two student revealed that he was strangled. DL Public School owner Jasodhan Singh is said to believe in 'tantrik rituals'. He asked his son Dinesh Baghel, the director of the school, to sacrifice a child for the "prosperity" of the school and his family.

Principal Laxman Singh and two teachers -- Ramprakash Solanki and Veerpal Singh -- have also been held by police. An FIR has been lodged under Section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 against five of them, and they have been sent to jail.

VIDEO | A class 2 student at a private school died under mysterious circumstances in Hathras. The body of the student was recovered from school director Dinesh Baghel's car, the police said. The family of the child has alleged that he was killed as part of 'black magic' rituals.… pic.twitter.com/MqbnbgIoiw September 27, 2024

Speaking to PTI about the incident, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Hathras, Ashok Kumar Singh, said, "The student has been identified as Kritarth studying in class 2 of DL Public School."

"On September 23, the student was abducted from the school's hostel by teacher Ramprakash Solanki, Dinesh Baghel, and school owner Jasodhan Singh. Jasodhan Singh believes in 'tantra' practice and asked his son to sacrifice a child for the prosperity of school and his family," he said.

The victim student was taken to a secluded place for the sacrifice, but the student woke up and began crying, the officer said. "After that, he was strangulated. Another teacher, Veerpal Singh, and school principal, Laxman Singh, were also present at the spot and were guarding the place," he said.

Police further stated that the accused told the child's parents that Kritarth was not well and was being taken to a hospital in Baghel's car. Family members of the child, however, stopped the car and informed police about Kritarth's death, police said.

Later, the postmortem report revealed that he died due to strangulation. In the police investigation, the accused informed police that the student was killed for 'sacrifice' for the prosperity of the school and the owner's family, the ASP said.

(With PTI Inputs)