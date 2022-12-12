topStoriesenglish
UP Bypoll Election Results: Dimple Yadav touches Sonia Gandhi's feet for blessings after taking oath as Mainpuri MP- WATCH

Mainpuri News: After her victory, Dimple Yadav said, "Thanks to the people of Mainpuri and all those people who have supported us. The people of Mainpuri have created history. This victory is Netaji's victory and our victory as a tribute to Netaji. It is devoted to him."

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Dec 12, 2022, 02:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Dimple Yadav defeated BJP candidate Raghuraj Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.
  • Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla administered the oath of office to Dimple.
  • Dimple, who came to take oath as a MP, was accompanied by her husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Dimple Yadav took oath as MP on Monday after winning the Mainpuri Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla administered the oath of office to Dimple. After taking the oath, Dimple took the blessings of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi by touching her feet. Dimple Yadav, who came to take oath as a Member of Parliament, was accompanied by her husband and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav. Dimple Yadav defeated BJP candidate Raghuraj Shakya by 2,88,461 votes.

After her victory, Dimple Yadav said, "Thanks to the people of Mainpuri and all those people who have supported us. The people of Mainpuri have created history. This victory is Netaji's victory and our victory as a tribute to Netaji. It is devoted to him." Let us tell you that while the BJP had made all efforts to win the by-election from Mainpuri, the entire SP clan had also united. After Dimple Yadav won the election, Shivpal Yadav joined the party and SP merged again. 

The biggest thing in the Mainpuri by-election was that Dimple Yadav got a big lead in Shivpal Yadav's constituency, Jaswant Nagar Vidhansabha. Here Dimple got the maximum number of votes. Mainpuri recorded a 54.37 percent vote. Let me tell you, apart from Janata Dal United, Lok Dal has also announced to support Dimple Yadav in this election.

