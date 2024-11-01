Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: With the campaigning gaining momentum for the Uttar Pradesh assembly bypolls for nine seats, the BJP and the Samajwadi Party (SP) are leaving no stone unturned to woo the voters. However, the biggest challenge for the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party was to get a counter to Yogi's 'Batenge to katenge' slogan which gained immense popularity in the recent polls. Yogi gave the slogan to counter Congress-SP's caste-based political plank where the parties demanded caste census calling for 'Jitani aabadi, utna haq'.

Now, the Samajwadi Party has put up posters in Uttar Pradesh saying 'Judenge to jeetenge'. Speaking to reporters recently, reacting to Yogi's slogan of 'batenge to katenge', Akhilesh Yadav said, "This slogan has been given out of fear of the increasing power of the PDA (Picchda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak). We know in which lab this slogan was prepared. Then they looked for a suitable face and pushed CM Yogi in front. This time, PDA will connect people and win the election. BJP is scared of the increasing power of PDA."

The nine assembly seats will be voted on November 13, and the votes will be counted on November 23. The nine seats are Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

On the opposition's caste and region politics, Yogi Adityanath said that those who want to divide have DNA of 'Ravan' in them. "Today when the attacks are happening, someone is dividing in the name of caste, some in the name of region and some in the name of language. The DNA of Raavan and Duryodhan is at work in these divisive elements," said Yogi during a rally.

आज कोई जाति, कोई क्षेत्र और कोई भाषा के नाम पर बांट रहा है...



इन बांटने वाले तत्वों में रावण और दुर्योधन का ही DNA काम कर रहा है... pic.twitter.com/M9gy63bCT8 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 31, 2024

The BJP leader further warned the public against giving any opportunity to the divisive element. CM Yogi said that if these elements would get another chance, they would start goondaism, anarchy, and riots.