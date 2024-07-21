UP Bypolls: BJP Catalyses Its Cadre As Samajwadi Party Chalks Out Strategy; Tough Contest On Cards

In Uttar Pradesh, bye-elections will be held soon for 10 assembly seats of Karhal, Milkipur, Katehari, Majhawan, Phulpur, Kundarki, Khair, Merrapur, and Ghaziabad. The Samajwadi Party and the Congress have joined hands for the polls with the SP getting seven seats and the Congress three. Both - the BJP and the SP, are aware that the poll result will play a crucial role in narrative building and thus are focussing on the polls. If the SP wins, Akhilesh Yadav will portray it as the fading popularity of the Yogi Adityanath and the BJP government. If the BJP wins, it will claim that people have trust in the Yogi's leadership.

SP Prepares Strategy

The Samajwadi Party will implement its Lok Sabha strategy in the by-elections as well. Akhilesh Yadav has instructed party workers accordingly. He directed youth organizations to run awareness campaigns for young people and to mobilize through a membership drive for the Samajwadi Party. He emphasized presenting the PDA (Pichda, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak) front to the public to ensure another victory for the party.

Akhilesh Yadav stressed the importance of starting preparations now for the 2027 assembly elections, highlighting that youth will play a decisive and significant role in all these elections. He also pointed out the necessity of a caste census to secure reservations proportional to the population and to inform the public about this. He accused the BJP government of conspiracies, such as leaking papers in Agniveer recruitment, police recruitment, and NEET exams, to deprive the PDA of reservations.

BJP To Increase Its Outreach

The BJP is cautious this time after suffering a defeat in the Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha elections. The BJP leadership has asked its rank and files to work in their assembly segments including those going to the polls. It also asked the party workers and leaders to make people aware of the government policies and expose the false narrative spread by the opposition. The BJP's internal report has indicated that among other reasons, the opposition's claim that the Modi government would change the constitution dented the BJP's poll prospects. Thus, the BJP leaders are now targeting to make people aware of this false narrative spread by the opposition.