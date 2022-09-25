UP class 12 student who shot school principal over getting scolded taken into custody

New Delhi: The class 12 student from Sitapur, UP who opened fire on the school principal on Saturday was taken into police custody, ASP Narendra Pratap Singh informed on Sunday. The student allegedly took this step after the principal scolded him following an altercation with a peer as per police reports.

UPDATE | The accused, a class 12 student who opened fire on the school principal has been taken into custody: ASP Narendra Pratap Singh https://t.co/dJOGJ1hfb8 — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 25, 2022

The principal, Ram Singh Verma, was shot twice. The incident took place at Adarsh Ramswaroop Inter College in Sadarpur police station area of Biswan tehsil, they said.

The accused student, Gurinder Singh, had a quarrel with another student on Friday. Later, Singh was scolded by Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, N P Singh said.

Angry over being scolded, Singh shot at Verma twice. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, the ASP said, adding that the principal has been referred to Lucknow for treatment.

(With PTI inputs)