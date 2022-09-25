NewsIndia
UP

UP class 12 student who shot school principal over getting scolded taken into custody

The principal, Ram Singh Verma, was shot twice. The incident took place at Adarsh Ramswaroop Inter College in Sadarpur police station area of Biswan tehsil.

Last Updated: Sep 25, 2022, 07:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • A class 12 student from Sitapur, UP who opened fire on the school principal on Saturday
  • He was taken into police custody on Sunday
  • The student allegedly took this step after the principal scolded him following an altercation with a peer

New Delhi: The class 12 student from Sitapur, UP who opened fire on the school principal on Saturday was taken into police custody, ASP Narendra Pratap Singh informed on Sunday. The student allegedly took this step after the principal scolded him following an altercation with a peer as per police reports.

The principal, Ram Singh Verma, was shot twice. The incident took place at Adarsh Ramswaroop Inter College in Sadarpur police station area of Biswan tehsil, they said.

The accused student, Gurinder Singh, had a quarrel with another student on Friday. Later, Singh was scolded by Verma, Additional Superintendent of Police, Sitapur, N P Singh said.

Angry over being scolded, Singh shot at Verma twice. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera, the ASP said, adding that the principal has been referred to Lucknow for treatment.

(With PTI inputs)

