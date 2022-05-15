हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath lays foundation stone for schemes worth Rs 144 crore in Gorakhpur

The Chief Minister listened to the problems of the people who had come to the `Janata Darshan`, reports ANI.

File Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday laid the foundation stone for various schemes worth Rs 144 crore including the road safety and flood safety in his home constituency Gorakhpur. Addressing the event, Yogi said, "The works are underway in various sectors for the development of the state, be it medical colleges or roads for transportation. There should not be a disruption in the developmental process. I urge you to connect with the works in a positive way." Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister said that the "New Gorakhpur" is progressing in the path of development. "Today in Gorakhpur district Rs 144 crores worth of roads, flood protection, education etc. various developmental projects were inaugurated/founded. The `Naya Gorakhpur of New Uttar Pradesh` is progressing at a fast pace on the path of development. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of Gorakhpur!" he tweeted in Hindi. 

Earlier today, the Chief Minister listened to the problems of the people who had come to the `Janata Darshan` at Hindu Sevashram in the Gorakhnath Mandir campus, and also directed the officials for the speedy redressal of the public issues.

 

Yogi AdityanathJanata DarshanGorakhpurUttar PradeshUP development schemes
