UP CM Yogi Adityanath’s health condition improves, remains in isolation

File Photo

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (April 14) is improving in home isolation.

As per the official sources, the BJP leader's condition is being closely monitored by renowned doctors.

The sources also added that Yogi Adityanath does not have a fever now and his oxygen levels are also in the normal range.

Additionally, the Chief Minister has also kept Navratri fast for nine days, but regardless of his condition the BJP leader is working through virtual meetings in order to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Earlier, CM Yogi Adityanath had announced that he was isolating himself on Tuesday and was tested positive the following day. The Chief minister started getting cautious after a number of officials in his secretariat tested positive for COVID-19.

