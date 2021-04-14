Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath tests COVID-19 positive, goes into self-isolation

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday (April 14, 2021) said that he has contracted COVID-19.

प्रदेश सरकार की सभी गतिविधियां सामान्य रूप से संचालित हो रही हैं। इस बीच जो लोग भी मेरे संपर्क में आएं हैं वह अपनी जांच अवश्य करा लें और एहतियात बरतें। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 14, 2021

The BJP leader had earlier informed on Tuesday that he has gone into self-isolation after coming into contact with a few officials who have tested COVID-19 positive.

"A few officials in my office have contracted COVID-19. I had come into their contact. That is why, as a precautionary measure, I am self-isolating myself and will work virtually," the UP CM had said.

The news comes hours after Uttar Pradesh's former CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also contracted COVID-19.

In a tweet, Yadav said, "My corona test report has come positive. I have isolated myself and started treatment at home itself. People who have come in contact with me in the past few days should get themselves tested. They are requested to stay in isolation for some days."

अभी-अभी मेरी कोरोना टेस्ट की रिपोर्ट पॉज़िटिव आई है। मैंने अपने आपको सबसे अलग कर लिया है व घर पर ही उपचार शुरू हो गया है। पिछले कुछ दिनों में जो लोग मेरे संपर्क में आये हैं, उन सबसे विनम्र आग्रह है कि वो भी जाँच करा लें। उन सभी से कुछ दिनों तक आइसोलेशन में रहने की विनती भी है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 14, 2021

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to put the fourth and fifth-year MBBS students on COVID-19 management. The state government has taken the decision following the cancellation of MBBS examinations due to a massive spike in COVID cases.

This is to be noted that Uttar Pradesh recorded its highest-ever single-day spike of 18,021 coronavirus cases on Tuesday. The state has so far witnessed 7,23,582 COVID-19 infections, of which, 9,309 have succumbed to the virus.

