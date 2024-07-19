CM Yogi’s Controversial Kanwar Yatra Order For Eateries Faces Heat From BJP, Opposition

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s new directive released on Friday requires all eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to prominently display the names of their owners. The decision, aimed at preserving the religious sanctity of the pilgrims, has invited backlash from both opposition leaders and members of the ruling NDA. They worry that this move could exacerbate religious tensions.

Claiming the advisory to be unconstitutional, National President of Bahujan Samaj Partn Mayawati said on ‘X’, “The order issued by the UP and Uttarakhand governments to the traders on the Kanwar route to prominently display the full names of the owners and staff on their shops and to ban the sale of meat is completely unconstitutional for electoral gains.”

She asserted that this has been done to economically boycott people of a particular religion. Mayawati said that the move is very condemnable.

यूपी व उत्तराखण्ड सरकार द्वारा कावंड़ मार्ग के व्यापारियों को अपनी-अपनी दुकानों पर मालिक व स्टाफ का पूरा नाम प्रमुखता से लिखने व मांस बिक्री पर भी रोक का यह चुनावी लाभ हेतु आदेश पूर्णतः असंवैधानिक। धर्म विशेष के लोगों का इस प्रकार से आर्थिक बायकाट करने का प्रयास अति-निन्दनीय। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) July 19, 2024

Meanwhile, Union Minister and BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi took to social media ‘X’ and wrote in Hindi, “Hasty orders of some over-zealous officials may give rise to the disease of untouchability. Faith must be respected, but untouchability must not be patronised. Don't ask about birth or caste, what is the caste and lineage. Raidas, all are sons of the Lord, none are of low caste."

कुछ अति-उत्साही अधिकारियों के आदेश हड़बड़ी में गडबड़ी वाली ..अस्पृश्यता की बीमारी को बढ़ावा दे सकते हैं...आस्था का सम्मान होना ही चाहिए,पर अस्पृश्यता का संरक्षण नहीं होना चाहिए...."जनम जात मत पूछिए, का जात अरु पात।

रैदास पूत सब प्रभु के,कोए नहिं जात कुजात।। — Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi (@naqvimukhtar) July 18, 2024

Despite many BJP leaders supporting the order, Naqvi shared a photograph of himself participating in the Kanwar Yatra, asserting that he needed no lessons from anyone about respect and faith in the pilgrimage.

After facing criticism from various parties, the Muzaffarnagar administration on Thursday revised its order, making the display of owners' names at eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route voluntary. However, on Friday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath escalated the directive, mandating that all eateries and food carts along the route statewide must display the owners' names.