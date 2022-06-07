Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police has issued a list of 62 `new` gangsters that are now on its radar. The police said that it is closely monitoring the activities of these goons who will soon be booked under the Gangsters Act.

ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar said, "In the past three months, we have prepared the list and we are planning a crackdown soon. In May, the police took action against 788 gangsters under the Gangsters Act and attached their property as per legal provisions."

He said that the state police had, so far, attached properties worth Rs 662 crore under the Gangsters Act between March and May this year. Of this, properties worth Rs 250 crore were attached in Meerut alone.

Besides the 62 criminals identified for action, there are also 30 land mining mafia, 228 liquor mafia, 168 cattle mafia 347 land mafia, 18 education mafia and 359 others who will be facing action soon.

FIR lodged after RSS man gets bomb threat

An FIR has been registered at the Madiyaon police station in Lucknow on Tuesday morning, hours after a bomb threat was made to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) offices in Lucknow and Unnao.

The Lucknow Police said, "An FIR was registered at Madiyaon PS in connection with a bomb threat to the RSS offices in Lucknow and Unnao. A WhatsApp message threatening that the RSS offices will be blown up was sent on Monday night. With the help of the Cyber Cell, the number that sent the message is being traced."

The messages from international numbers were sent to Sangh member Neelkanth Tiwari in Hindi, English, and Kannada. The threats came days after RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat called for communal harmony while speaking at the concluding ceremony of the third year Sangh Shiksha Varg (officers` training camp) in Nagpur.

The RSS chief said no community should resort to extremism, but also claimed that there has been less "intimidation" from the Hindu side.

He said, "Hindus should realise that Muslims are descendants of their own ancestors and their "brothers by blood relation". If they want to come back, then we would welcome them with open arms. Even if they do not come back, it does not matter, we already have 33 crore gods."