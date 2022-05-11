In a shocking news, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today sacked state's Director General Of Police Mukul Goyal, less than a year after he was picked for the top post. The news sent shockwaves across the state's ranks and files, as the sacking of a sitting police chief is done in extremely rare circumstances. While there is no information on Goyal's next assignment, the state police will be headed by ADG law&order, Prashant Kumar, until the next appointment.

While Mukul Goyal has been a decorated IPS officer throughout his career, there have been some lows too. The top cop, along with a few others, was once suspended in 2006 under the UP government led by BSP chief Mayawati for alleged irregularities in police recruitment. The officers were later reinstated as the case was closed by the government.

The second taint, as some see it, came in Goel's career as UP's ADG (Law and Order) in 2013 after riots broke out in Muzaffarnagar and neighbouring districts.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed in the Allahabad High Court against his appointment as the Director-General of Police (DGP) of the Uttar Pradesh.

Mukul Goel came from Central deputation

Mukul Goel was on central deputation at the time he was sent to UP as police chief. He was posted as DG, Operations, in BSF when he was sent to UP last year. In 2016, he was appointed as IG, BSF and shifted to Delhi on deputation in 2016. Goel also served as ADG (CB CID) and ADG (Railway) before 2016.

In July 2021, Mukul Goel, a 1987-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, formally took charge as the new Director-General of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh.

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district on February 22, 1964, Goel completed his BTech in Electrical Engineering from IIT, Delhi. He has a certificate of proficiency in French and a diploma in disaster management

He has been the SP of Azamgarh and the SSP of Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Saharanpur and Meerut. Goyal has also been the DIG of Kanpur, Agra and Bareilly.

Awards:

Mukul Goel was awarded the Police Medal for Gallantry (2003), Police Medal for Meritorious Services (2003) and the President Police Medal for distinguished services (2012) for his exemplary service.