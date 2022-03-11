हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Samajwadi Party

UP election result 2022: Samajwadi Party sweeps Azamgarh district, wins all 10 seats

UP election result 2022: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party has fared way better than the 2017 assembly polls and has won 111 constituencies this time.

File Photo

New Delhi: The Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday (March 10, 2022) swept the Azamgarh district and won all the 10 assembly constituencies. 

The assembly constituencies in the Azamgarh district had gone to the polls in the seventh and the last phase of the elections on March 7. The main competition in these seats was between SP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.

According to Election Commission data, SP won in all the seats namely Azamgarh, Didarganj, Phoolpur-Pawai, Nizamabad, Mehnagar, Mubarakpur, Sagri, Gopalpur, Atrauliya and Lalganj.

Azamgarh Assembly Election results 2022: Azamgarh seat

SP’s Durga Prasad Yadav defeated BJP’s Akhilesh Mishra by 16,036 votes

Azamgarh Assembly Election results 2022: Didarganj

In the Didarganj Assembly constituency, Samajwadi Party's Kamalkant defeated his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Krishnamurari by 13,561 votes.

Azamgarh Assembly Election results 2022: Mehnagar seat

Samajwadi Party's Puja bagged the Mehnagar Assembly seat with a margin of 14,149 votes. She won the seat after defeating BJP's Manjoo Suraj.

Azamgarh Assembly Election results 2022: Phoolpur-Pawai seat

Samajwadi Party candidate also won the Phoolpur-Pawai seat. Ramakant beat BJP's Ram Surat by 25,306 votes

Azamgarh Assembly Election results 2022: Nizamabad seat

The Nizamabad Assembly consitituency was also won by Akhilesh Yadav's party. SP candidate Alam Badi won the seat with a margin of 34,187 votes.

Azamgarh Vidhan Sabha Natija 2022: Mubarakpur seat

SP's Akhilesh defeated BJP's Arvind Jaiswal by 29,103 votes.

Azamgarh Vidhan Sabha Natija 2022: Atrauliya seat

SP also bagged the Atrauliya seat and its candidate, Sangram, won with 91,502 votes. He got 39.55% of the total votes polled.

Azamgarh Vidhan Sabha Natija 2022: Sagri seat

Samajwadi Party's Hriday Narayan Singh Patel took the Sagri seat. He won against BJP's Bandana Singh by a huge margin of 22,515 votes.

Azamgarh Assembly Election results 2022: Gopalpur seat

The Gopalpur Assembly seat was also won by Samajwadi Party. Nafees Ahmad beat Bharatiya Janata Party's Satyendra Rai by 24,307 votes.

Azamgarh Assembly Election results 2022: Lalganj seat

SP candidate Bechai took the seat and defeated BJP's Neelam by more than 14,500 votes.

It is notable that in the 403-member Uttar Pradesh assembly, the BJP won 255 seats, 53 more than the halfway mark of 202, while its allies Apna Dal(S) and Nishad Party clinched 12 and 6 seats respectively.

The Samajwadi Party fared way better than the 2017 assembly polls when it had secured 47 seats and won 111 constituencies this time. SP's allies Rashtriya Lok Dal of Jayant Chaudhary got 8 and Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party of Om Prakash Rajbhar, a former minister in the Adityanath government who joined hands with SP just ahead of the polls, grabbed 6. 

While Congress managed to win two seats, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) could only get one seat.

(With agency inputs)

