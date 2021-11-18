हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP Elections: BJP to launch 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra’; date, route to be finalised soon

BJP chief JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting in the national capital regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

UP Elections: BJP to launch &#039;Vijay Sankalp Yatra’; date, route to be finalised soon
File Photo

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Thursday held a meeting in the national capital regarding the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections and decided to organise a "Vijay Sankalp Yatra" from four parts of the state.

In the meeting, Uttar Pradesh`s election in-charge Dharmendra Pradhan, state BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and other party members were also present.

"The party has decided to organise a `Vijay Sankalp Yatra` from four parts of Uttar Pradesh. In-charges have also been appointed for them," state BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh told reporters after the meeting.

According to the information, these rallies will be concluded in Lucknow which may also be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The date and route of these yatras have not been decided yet," it said.

"The programmes of the BJP which are going on and which will take place in future have been discussed in the party. It has also been decided that the booth presidents will hold a conference in the six areas of the state in which systematic registration should be there," he added.

Singh also informed, "Nadda is going to Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Rajnath Singh is going to Awadh and Kashi whereas Amit Shah is going to Braj and west parts of the state for these booth conferences."

The Uttar Pradesh BJP President also said that the political, social and organizational activities which are going on have also been discussed in the meeting.

"The BJP National President directed all the members to be attentive towards the organisational activities of the party," he added.

Earlier on Wednesday, BJP Manifesto Committee also held its first meeting in Lucknow to discuss the outline of the manifesto, sources said.

Uttar Pradesh assembly polls are scheduled to take place next year.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Uttar PradeshUP electionsUP polls 2022BJPVijay Sankalp Yatra
Next
Story

India now being called the 'pharmacy of the world', says Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT6M58S

Jhansi: PM Modi to attend 'Rashtriya Raksha Samarparn Parv' tomorrow