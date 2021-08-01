UP girl blackmailed by boyfriend to sleep with his friends attempts suicide, left paralysed

New Delhi: A girl from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad was left paralysed after a failed attampt at suicide. The girl allegedly jumped off a bridge on Tuesday evening because she was being blackmailed by her boyfriend and his friends.

The girl complained to the police and in her statement she said that she was in a relationship for the past four months with a man Shadab and they both to used met at his cousin’s house.

"He had taken objectionable photos and videos of me and shared them with three of his friends. Then suddenly he started blackmailing me. He asked me to either have sex with his friends or pay Rs 50,000 else he would upload her videos on the internet,” she said in her statement as per a report by IANS.

In a fit of desperation the girl jumped off a bridge in attempted suicide but has been left paraplegic instead.

Taking action on the the girl’s statement and her family’s complaint, Moradabad Superintendent of Police (rural), Vidya Sagar Mishra said an FIR has been registered against four accused — Shadab and his three friends Saddam, Rashid and Arif — for abetment to suicide.

The police have set up teams to arrest the four accused who are absconding since the incident.

As per the doctors, the girls upper lumbar vertebrae has collapsed, her legs are lifeless.