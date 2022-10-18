UP girl, not allowed to give exams, cries inconsolably; BJP MP Varun Gandhi shares video: WATCH

New Delhi: BJP MP Varun Gandhi shared a video of a schoolgirl from UP crying after she was barred from giving her exam over non-payment of her school fee. The little girl was reportedly studying at a private school in UP's Unnao district. She was not allowed to give an exam as she had not paid her school fee. He shared a video of the schoolgirl while she was crying and wrote a heartfelt message.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

इस बेटी के आंसू उन लाखों बच्चों की संयुक्त पीड़ा बता रहे हैं जिन्हें फीस न जमा होने के कारण उपहास झेलना पड़ता है।



आर्थिक तंगी बच्चों की शिक्षा में रोड़ा ना बने यह हर जिले के अधिकारियों व जनप्रतिनिधियों की नैतिक जिम्मेदारी है।



निजी संस्थान मानवता न भूलें, शिक्षा व्यापार नहीं है। pic.twitter.com/GZL9RwSICB — Varun Gandhi (@varungandhi80) October 18, 2022

He wrote in Hindi, "The tears of this daughter show the pain of lakhs of children who have to face humiliation over non-payment of fees. It is the moral responsibility of officials and public representatives of every district to ensure that financial constraints do not hinder the education of children." He concluded his message by telling private institutions to not forget humanity and wrote, "education is not a business."

One of the students studying in class 6 told NDTV that she had told the school management that her father would pay the fee on the day of the exam. However, she said the school management pushed her and other students out.