"Until employment ceases to exist in this country and your children don't get jobs, my 'sangarsh' (fight) will continue," BJP MP Varun Gandhi said in an apparent dig at his own party.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 22, 2022, 06:46 AM IST|Source: PTI

Pilibhit: BJP MP Varun Gandhi on Sunday said he will continue his fight against unemployment, corruption and inflation until they cease to exist. In an apparent dig at his own party, Gandhi said he is working for an India where children and youth get respect, and where nobody is compelled to bow his head for help.

"Until employment ceases to exist in this country and your children don't get jobs, my 'sangarsh' (fight) will continue. We will also continue our fight against corruption," he said at a programme here.

"We will not allow the sacrifice of our ancestors to go in vain. Time has come for the people to raise their voice against basic problems, injustice and corruption," he added.

During his Pilibhit tour, Gandhi inaugurated an indoor sports hall constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore and also interacted with members of the urban local body.

