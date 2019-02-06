हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

UP government constitutes SIT to probe 1984 Kanpur riots

The four-member SIT, to be headed by retired UP Director General of Police Atul, has been asked to submit its report within six months, the release said.

UP government constitutes SIT to probe 1984 Kanpur riots

The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances that led to riots in Kanpur in 1984 following the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi, an official release said on Tuesday night.

The four-member SIT, to be headed by retired UP Director General of Police Atul, has been asked to submit its report within six months, the release said.

Other members of the SIT include retired District Judge Subhash Chandra Agarwal and retired Additional Director (Prosecution) Yogeshwar Krishna Srivastava.

At least 125 people were killed in 1984 riots in Kanpur after the assassination of then prime minister Gandhi.

In August 2017, the apex court had issued a notice to the state government on a petition seeking a SIT probe of the riots.

Tags:
Uttar PradeshUttar Pradesh government1984 Kanpur riots
Next
Story

Supreme Court to hear review pleas on its judgement on Sabarimala temple on Wednesday

Must Watch

PT1M16S

Initiate disciplinary proceedings against Kolkata Police chief: MHA asks West Bengal government

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close