UP government sacks 7 PPS officers on charges of corruption

Lucknow: In its resolution to weed out corrupt officials from the administration, Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has sacked seven Provincial Police Service (PPS) officers on charges of corruption. All seven officers were dismissed after the findings of the screening committee report and were given mandatory retirement.

The order for the retirement of these officers all above the age of 50, was issued on Thursday.

Among those who have been forced to retire are; Arun Kumar, Assistant Commandant of 15th Battalian PAC Agra, Vinod Kumar Rana, Deputy Superintendent of Police Faizabad, Narendra Singh Rana, Deputy Superintendent of Police Agra, Ratan Kumar Yadav, Assistant Commandant of 33rd Corps PSC of Jhansi, Tejveer Singh Yadav, Assistant Commandant of 27th Corps PAC Jhansi, Santosh Singh who is the divisional officer Moradabad, and Tanveer Ahmed Khan, who is the Assistant Commandant 30th Vahini Gonda.

Earlier, Chief Minister Adityanath had said on several occasions that officers who under-perform or found guilty of corruption are free to quit or will be compulsorily retired.

