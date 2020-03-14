UP govt passes Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damage to Public and Private property Ordinance

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (March 13, 2020) passed Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damage to Public and Private property Ordinance 2020.

The ordinance is to recover damages caused to the public and private properties in riots, strikes or public rampages.

It has also been made illegal in the ordinance to write with ink, chalk, paint or any other material on public properties.

Responding to the cabinet's decision Ajay Kumar Lallu of Congress while talking to Zee News said, "Yogi Adityanth has cases of public property damage against his name, even his cabinet ministers have various riots cases on them."

The Congress minister added, "Adityanath himself should first pay for the damages done to the public property."

Earlier last week, the Allahabad High Court ordered the UP govt to remove the hoardings put up in Lucknow featuring the names, pictures and addresses of anti-CAA protesters who were booked for the violent protest against the citizenship law on December 19 last year. The state has approached the apex court against the high court's order.

The posters were displayed to "name and shame" the accused who had allegedly caused damage to public property during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in the state capital on December 19, 2020.

The cabinet meeting chaired by the CM Yogi Adityanath also passed 30 proposals including the proposal to construct a 6-lane road on Sharda Canal on the Lucknow-Faizabad-Sitapur-Kanpur and Mohanlalganj ring road.

The project will cost around Rs 294 crores.