Yogi Adityanath

UP govt to attach properties of those found guilty of manufacturing spurious liquor

UP govt to attach properties of those found guilty of manufacturing spurious liquor
File Photo (Twitter/@UPGovt)

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to attach properties of those found guilty of manufacturing spurious liquor in the state, highly placed official sources informed on Saturday. As per the source, strict action will also include heavy fines against the guilty parties.

In the last couple of days, at least 10 people in different parts of the state have reportedly died due to consumption of illicit liquor.

As many as six people died on Friday after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in the Brajpuri and Garh Mukteshwar areas of Hapur. While families of the deceased claimed that the deaths were due to the liquor, the UP Police have dismissed them.

In a separate incident on the same day, four people died and at least five were admitted to a hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Amilia village under Phulpur police station jurisdiction in Prayagraj, District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said.

In both cases, samples of liquor were sent for testing. 

Yogi AdityanathUttar Pradeshspurious liquor
