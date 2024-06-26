Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2760736
NewsIndia
UP VIRAL VIDEOS

'UP Is Not For Beginners': Fight Over Missing Chicken Leg Piece In Biryani; Watch Viral Video

A fight erupted in a wedding over a missing leg piece in biryani. Members from both sides (groom and bride) of the wedding were captured in action. However, the wedding was completed at the end. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2024, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'UP Is Not For Beginners': Fight Over Missing Chicken Leg Piece In Biryani; Watch Viral Video

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly came to light due to a disruption created over a missing leg piece in biryani. The dispute took an aggressive turn leading to a severe fight between both sides. The guests present on the occasion punched, kicked, and slammed each other for the above reason.

As per media reports , the event took place at Sartaj Marriage Hall in Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh. The dispute started when the groom side claimed that no chicken leg piece was served to them in the biryani.

The baratis (groom side) were unhappy with the food that was served with missing leg pieces and opened verbal accusations. The bridal side was infuriated by the incident and shot back words starting an argument between the two parties.

The argument increased rapidly into a severe fight. The guests invited to the event were seen in action, beating, slapping, and kicking each other.

 

Watch The Video Here:

In the viral video, people from both sides were seen involved in the fight which lasted over half an hour making some of the invitees think to call for police in the matter. No one was captured calming the dispute, guests present were watching and making videos.

The video was posted by @gharkekalesh on X with the caption, “Kalesh in Wedding over Chicken leg piece was not available in Biryani.” The video went viral on the internet with around one lakh twenty thousand views online and more than one thousand likes.

Further, the groom jumped into the matter and declared not to proceed with the wedding anymore. However, the bride’s family convinced him to drop his decision. 

Later, the wedding was carried out as per the plans and the couple celebrated the marriage. Also, no police were involved in the matter.

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

NA
Was the NEET paper leaked from Jharkhand?
DNA
Is there only politics on water in Delhi?
DNA
Why is Tilak banned in Ayodhya's Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Indians' funds in Swiss banks decline 70%
DNA Video
DNA: Why CM Kejriwal's release put on hold?
DNA Video
DNA: Amravati becomes suicide capital!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Hindu Chapter' in schools and colleges!
DNA Video
DNA: UP Police 'trapped'?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's 'action plan' on paper leak
DNA Video
DNA: How Kenya plans to get rid of Indian Crows?