'UP Is Not For Beginners': Fight Over Missing Chicken Leg Piece In Biryani; Watch Viral Video

A wedding in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly came to light due to a disruption created over a missing leg piece in biryani. The dispute took an aggressive turn leading to a severe fight between both sides. The guests present on the occasion punched, kicked, and slammed each other for the above reason.

As per media reports , the event took place at Sartaj Marriage Hall in Nawabganj, Uttar Pradesh. The dispute started when the groom side claimed that no chicken leg piece was served to them in the biryani.

The baratis (groom side) were unhappy with the food that was served with missing leg pieces and opened verbal accusations. The bridal side was infuriated by the incident and shot back words starting an argument between the two parties.

The argument increased rapidly into a severe fight. The guests invited to the event were seen in action, beating, slapping, and kicking each other.

Watch The Video Here:

Kalesh in Wedding over Chicken leg piece was not available in Biryani

pic.twitter.com/2eo44Z0945 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) June 24, 2024

In the viral video, people from both sides were seen involved in the fight which lasted over half an hour making some of the invitees think to call for police in the matter. No one was captured calming the dispute, guests present were watching and making videos.

The video was posted by @gharkekalesh on X with the caption, “Kalesh in Wedding over Chicken leg piece was not available in Biryani.” The video went viral on the internet with around one lakh twenty thousand views online and more than one thousand likes.

Further, the groom jumped into the matter and declared not to proceed with the wedding anymore. However, the bride’s family convinced him to drop his decision.

Later, the wedding was carried out as per the plans and the couple celebrated the marriage. Also, no police were involved in the matter.