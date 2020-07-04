UP is so backward that those who rule UP must hang their heads in shame: P Chidambaram

New Delhi: Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday (July 4, 2020) slammed the Uttar Pradesh government and said the State is so backward that those who rule it must hang their heads in shame.

Referring to the incident in Uttar Pradesh on July 3 where eight cops were killed, former Finance Minister said, "UP is so backward in every respect that those who rule UP must hang their heads in shame."

He further added, "It is difficult to believe that a trained police force will go after sunset to arrest a notorious criminal in his bastion. The tragedy was foretold. I offer my condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims."

The Rajya Sabha MP also said that the BJP cannot blame the Congress and is wondering who can be blamed stating that the Congress last served in UP in 1985-1989.

It is difficult to believe that a trained police force will go after sunset to arrest a notorious criminal in his bastion. The tragedy was foretold. I offer my condolences to the families of the unfortunate victims. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 4, 2020

Earlier on June 3 in UP, at least eight police personnel, including Deputy SP Devendra Mishra, were killed and six cops were injured after they were fired upon by criminals when a police team had gone to raid an area in search of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey.

The raid was carried out at around 1 am on the intervening night of July 2-3 in Bithoor's Dikru village in Chaubepur police station area in Kanpur.

Meanwhile, the UP Police on Saturday (July 4) suspended Station Officer at Chaubepur Police station Vinay Tiwari over suspicion of giving tip-off to Vikas Dubey on Kanpur raid.

In another development, Kanpur authorities have also razed the house of Vikas in Bithoor's Dikru village on Saturday.