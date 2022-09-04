UP JEECUP: Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council Polytechnic, UP JEECUP Counselling 2022 is likely to begin very soon for all candidates. As per a notification on the website, UP Polytechnic Counselling 2022 is likely to begin from September 7, 2022 for everyone. More details are available on the official website - jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The notification reads, "Online Counseling 2022 is expected to start from 7th September 2022. Visit website frequently to stay updated."

UP JEECUP Counselling 2022: Here is howTo Register

Visit the official website – jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the UP Polytechnic E Counselling Registration link.

Enter the candidate's number and date of birth.

Fill in the required details and pay the JEECUP Counselling registration fees.

Download and take the printout of the application form for further reference.

Since UP Polytechnic Counselling 2022 is expected to begin soon, candidates are advised to keep all documents ready as they would be needed while applying for this counselling. The UPJEE(Polytechnic) exam was conducted from June 27 to June 30. The result of the UPJEE(P) examination was declared on July 18. Candidates who are on the merit list of the UP Polytechnic Result 2022 will be eligible to participate in the UP JEECUP Counselling 2022.