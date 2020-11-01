UP emerges as top destination in world for investment, over 1.35 lakh jobs to be generated

Lucknow: In a bid to create jobs across the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh announced that following the investments from several foreign companies in infrastructure and industrial development projects, over 1.35 lakh jobs will likely be generated.

The Infrastructure & Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) Alok Tandon said that 10 countries including the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Germany and South Korea have proposed to invest in Uttar Pradesh. These companies will reportedly invest Rs 45,000 crore and according to Tandon, these may generate around 1,35,362 jobs across UP.

Tandon also informed that these companies have already been allotted a 426-acre land for several projects.

He said that the entrepreneurs are being provided 166 services through 'Nivesh Mitra' portal, which is a single-window system of the Uttar Pradesh government.

Tandon also said that the government announced several industrial policies during COVID-19. "In 6 months, 326 plots have been allotted for investment projects worth Rs 6,700 crore. This has attracted investors from all over the world to UP," stated Tandon.

As per reports, the following companies will invest in Uttar Pradesh:

1. Hiranandani Group will invested Rs 750 crore in building a data centre in Greater Noida.

2. Britannia Industries will invest Rs 300 crore to develop an integrated food processing unit.

3. Associated British Food Plc (AB Mauri) will invest Rs 750 crore in yeast manufacturing.

4. Investment of Rs 200 crore from the Dixon Technologies in consumer electronics.

5. PepsiCo's investment of Rs 814 crore in Uttar Pradesh.

6. Von Wellx (Germany) investment of Rs 300 crore in the footwear manufacturing.

7. Surya Global Flexi Films Private Limited's has also invested.

