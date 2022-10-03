NewsIndia
FAKE INSPECTOR

UP man pretends to be Inspector to save toll tax, arrested - Watch

The fake inspector used to extort money from vehicle owners and threaten them with seizing their vehicles.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 12:54 PM IST|Source: Bureau

UP man pretends to be Inspector to save toll tax, arrested - Watch

New Delhi: Firozabad police apprehended on Sunday (October 2) a fake inspector who was making illegal recovery and extorting people and vehicle owners. Firozabad police on its Twitter handle informed that the man was arrested by the Tundala police station team and recovered fake id proofs including a fake Aadhar Card and a Police Inspector id card.

A video of the man faking to be a police inspector has gone viral on social media where he is seen saying that he was pretending to be an inspector to save toll taxes. In the video a man is heard asking the imposter when he was recruited as Inspector he replied that he was not recruited and is faking to be an inspector so that he doesn't have to pay toll taxes.

Fake Inspector Arrested by Firozabad Police

The fake inspector Mukesh Yadav is a resident of Ghaziabad who used to illegally extort money from vehicle owners. He also used to threaten the owners to seize their vehicles. ALSO WATCH- 'Utha Le Re Baba': Netizens react after butter chicken icecream goes viral

 

