NewsIndia
VIRAL VIDEO

'Utha Le Re Baba': Netizens react after butter chicken icecream goes viral - Watch

The video showing a chef serving butter chicken ice cream with spicy green chutney is going crazily viral on social media, scroll down to check how the internet is reacting to fusion food.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Oct 01, 2022, 07:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Utha Le Re Baba': Netizens react after butter chicken icecream goes viral - Watch

New Delhi: Fusion food is gaining popularity as food bloggers around the world consistently keep updating their social media accounts with the latest delicious cuisines made by putting together different dishes. But sometimes these mixings give rise to some bizarre fusion food that may or may not taste good.

One such fusion food making the internet crazy is Butter Chicken Ice-cream. In a clip that is going viral on Instagram, a chef is seen scooping out butter chicken puree and serving it with spicy green chutney. Sharing the clip the food blogging page on Instagram foodvoodindia asked Insta users if they would try the Butter Chicken Icecream. 

Viral Video - Butter Chicken Icecream  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Foodvoodindia | Aman & Chhavi (@foodvoodindia)

ALSO READ- 'Dont' call me Bhaya...'; Uber driver's notice to passengers goes viral

The video showing the bizarre combination of butter chicken and ice cream served with spicy green chutney has managed to garner nearly 2 lakh views and over 4.5k like however, some Insta users are unable to digest the idea of mixing butter chicken and ice-cream. "Eh uthale re baba uthalee" wrote one Insta user jokingly, "take my life .. there’s nothing left in this world," wrote another.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin's plan to divide Ukraine
DNA Video
DNA: India's 'entry' into the 5G era of the Internet
DNA Video
DNA: How many 'high commands' will there be in Congress?
DNA Video
DNA: Business of Fake News against India exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 30, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!