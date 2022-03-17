हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP MLC elections

UP MLC elections: SP announces Dr Kafeel Khan as party's candidate from Deoria

Earlier, Kafeel Khan had met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday.

UP MLC elections: SP announces Dr Kafeel Khan as party&#039;s candidate from Deoria
File Photo

Samajwadi Party has announced Dr Kafeel Khan as its candidate from Deoria for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections. Polling for 36 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council will be held on April 9, and the counting of votes will take place on April 12.

Earlier, Kafeel Khan had met SP chief Akhilesh Yadav in Lucknow on Tuesday. 

In August 2017, several children lost their lives at Gorakhpur’s BRD hospital. Dr Kafeel Khan was reportedly involved in stealing oxygen cylinders from the BRD hospital for his private clinic. He was later on arrested.

The state-run BRD hospital attracted global attention when more than 70 children, mostly infants, died within the span of a week last month. The issue also acquired a political colour with the opposition attacking the government over it.

Apart from Deoria, the party also announced the names of candidates from Gonda, Ballia, Ghazipur and Sitapur for the MLC elections. 

 

