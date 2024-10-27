In a shocking incident, a woman's body was found near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow, four months after she was reportedly murdered.

According to the NDTV reports, The accused, Vimal Soni, a gym trainer from the Green Park area, confessed during police questioning that he had buried the businessman's wife in an area with bungalows allocated to government officials. A resident of Raipurwa locality in Kanpur, he directed the police to the location where the body was recovered after they dug up the ground.

On June 24, the woman went missing, and the subsequent investigation revealed that she was dead.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into her death to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.