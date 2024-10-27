Advertisement
NewsIndia
UTTAR PRADESH

Murder Mystery: Woman Killed By Gym Trainer; Found Near Bureaucrat's Home After 4 Months In Kanpur

In a shocking incident, a woman's body was found near the Kanpur District Magistrate's bungalow, four months after she was reportedly murdered. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 27, 2024, 09:18 AM IST|Source: Bureau
According to the NDTV reports, The accused, Vimal Soni, a gym trainer from the Green Park area, confessed during police questioning that he had buried the businessman's wife in an area with bungalows allocated to government officials. A resident of Raipurwa locality in Kanpur, he directed the police to the location where the body was recovered after they dug up the ground.

On June 24, the woman went missing, and the subsequent investigation revealed that she was dead.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into her death to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

