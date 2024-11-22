Advertisement
UP News: 3 killed, 4 injured In Road Accident On Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway

The victims were part of an orchestra group and were returning to Jhansi after performing in Mauranipur town, they said.

|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2024, 11:51 PM IST|Source: PTI
UP News: 3 killed, 4 injured In Road Accident On Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway Representational Image.

Jhansi: Three people were killed and four were injured after their car rammed into a truck on the Jhansi-Khajuraho Highway here, police said on Friday. The victims were part of an orchestra group and were returning to Jhansi after performing in Mauranipur town, they said.

SHO of Uldan Police Station Dinesh Kureel said that a car rammed into a truck parked on the side of the road near Shri Ram Mahavidyalaya. Two women, identified as Shabnam (28) and Mini (24), died on the spot, while the car driver Manish Rajput (35) died in the hospital during treatment.

Other passengers -- Kajal alias Riya (23), Muskan (21), Ravindra (24) and Ajay Singh (35) -- were seriously injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment, Kureel said. The driver is suspected to have dozed off while driving and rammed into the truck, he said. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and their families have been informed, he added.

