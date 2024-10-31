Advertisement
UP News: 5 Killed, 1 Injured In Accident On Delhi-Budaun Highway

The police officials said that as soon as information was received, a team reached the place of the incident and transported the injured to the district hospital.

 

|Last Updated: Oct 31, 2024, 11:41 AM IST|Source: ANI
UP News: 5 Killed, 1 Injured In Accident On Delhi-Budaun Highway Representational Image.

UP News: Five people died and one person was seriously injured in a horrific accident at the Delhi-Badaun highway on Thursday after a tempo and truck collided, according to Badaun police.

Circle Officer Sanjeev Kumar told ANI, "Today there was an accident in the Muzaria area, between a tempo and a pickup truck, where five people were killed. The bodies were brought to the hospital and the other person is being treated."

According to police officials, the injured person is from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. Further investigation into the accident is currently ongoing.

Earlier on October 21, three people died in a collusion between two speeding motorcycles.
Additionally, in another incident, two people died and 20 others were seriously injured after a private bus plunged into a ravine on the Balrampur road in Dheberua police station area in Siddharthnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Emergency services, along with police, SSB personnel, and local residents, rushed to the scene to assist with rescue operations.

