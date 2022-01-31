UP Opinion Poll - VIP Seats: Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav, Azam Khan winning or losing? Check here

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya are expected to win from their respective constituencies comfortably, Zee News and DesignedBox survey predicted today. The survey is done on 60 seats across state where VIPs or the top newsmakers are in the fray.

Zee News and Designed Box have come up with the most extensive pre-poll survey in Uttar Pradesh. Today's analysis shows the electoral mood on the most important constituencies in the state. The survey in Uttar Pradesh was done between 10 December, 2021 - 15 January, 2022. The survey has a margin of error of +-4%. The survey has been done with a massive sample size of 10 lakh.

Here is a closer look at VIP seats:

Akhilesh Yadav: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is fighting assembly elections for the first time from Karhal constituency, that falls under central UP's Mainpuri district, a region consiered as the bastion of Yadav family. Akhilesh Yadav is expected to win elections with a comfortable margin.

Shivpal Yadav: Akhilesh Yadav's uncle, Shivpal Singh Yadav, is fighting elections from Jaswant Nagar seat, a constituency in state's Etawah district. Shivpal Yadav is expected to win elections with a comfortable margin.

Louise Khurshid: Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louis Khurshid is in the fray. However, she is expected to lose the elections from her seat.

Sangeet Som: BJP leader Sangeet Som, who is cosidered as party's Hindutva poster boy in the region, has been fielded from Meerut's Sardhana assembly constituency for the third time. Zee News opinion poll shows that Som will win this constituency by a comfortable margin.

Azam Khan: Senior SP leader Azam Khan has been fielded from his bastion Rampur. Azam Khan is considered as the party's Muslim face. He is currently lodged in jail under corruption charges. Zee News opinion poll shows that Khan will win this constituency by a comfortable margin

Abdullah Azam Khan: Abdullah Azam Khan is the son of Azam Khan. He has been fielded from Suar, an Assembly contituency under Rampur district. Abdullah was elected as an MP last in 2017 elections, however, he was unseated by the Election Commission following a controversy over his age. Zee News opinion poll shows that Abdullah Azam Khan will win this constituency by a comfortable margin

Nahid Hassan: Nahid Hassan is SP candidate from politically crucial Kairana contituency. Kairana is the same constituency where an alleged mass exodus of Hindus had taken place several years ago, an issue given prominence by the BJP during elections. Zee News opinion poll shows that Nahid Hassan will win this constituency by a comfortable margin.

