हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rani Devi

UP Panchayat elections 2021: 81-year-old Rani Devi from Kanpur to contest upcoming polls

An 81-year-old woman will be contesting the upcoming panchayat elections from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district to ensure better facilities and development of her village.

UP Panchayat elections 2021: 81-year-old Rani Devi from Kanpur to contest upcoming polls
Pic Courtesy: IANS

Kanpur: An 81-year-old woman will be contesting the upcoming panchayat elections from Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district to ensure better facilities and development of her village.

Rani Devi of Rudrapur Bail village in Chaubepur block of the district, said: "I decided to contest the panchayat to ensure development of my village. At this age, neither I have greed for any post, nor I am here to at the behest of any political party. I have decided on my own to contest the poll for overall development of my village."

She has filed her nomination papers for Block Development Council (BDC) member.

Rani Devi said: "My village does not have even basic facilities like a road network, proper drains and drinking water supply. Garbage continues to pile up, mosquitoes breed in stagnant water and overflowing drains are a common sight due to lack of arrangements for proper sanitation."

She said that most leaders "promise the moon" before the elections, but never come back after winning.

"If elected, I will also try to do a bit for the people of my age group."

Abhijeet, her grandson, who is helping her in the campaign, said: "We made several representations to people`s representatives and government authorities, asking them to develop our village and solve problems by providing basic civic amenities but nothing happened."

The elections for gram, kshetra and zila panchayats will be held in the district in the first phase on April 15.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Live TV

 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rani DeviUP Panchayat Election 2021UP Panchayat chunavUP Panchayat election
Next
Story

Bihar Board BSEB official website down ahead of class 10th result announcement

Must Watch

PT11M35S

Bombay High Court seeks CBI report on petition against Anil Deshmukh in 15 days