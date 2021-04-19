हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Panchayat polls

UP panchayat polls: SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav misses voting due to COVID-19

Mulayam Singh Yadav did not cast his vote due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic.

UP panchayat polls: SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav misses voting due to COVID-19
File photo

Etawah: Samajwadi Party patriarch and founder Mulayam Singh Yadav did not cast his vote in panchayat elections in his native Saifai village on Monday following a request from family members in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to family sources, the 81-year-old so far has never missed voting in any election.

"We requested Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) not to come to Saifai to cast his vote this time for the panchayat elections in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, and luckily, he agreed to our request. Currently, Netaji is in Delhi," Dharmendra Yadav, nephew of Mulayam Singh Yadav, told PTI.

Voting for the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls is underway on Monday with more than 3.48 lakh candidates in the fray for over 2.23 lakh posts in 20 districts.

Polling will be held till 6 pm and over 3.23 crore voters are eligible to exercise their franchise.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP Panchayat pollsMulayam SinghCOVID19Coronavirus pandemic
Next
Story

Noida authorities to increase random COVID-19 testing for commuters from Delhi

Must Watch

PT58S

Lockdown In UP: High court instructs lockdown in 5 cities of UP