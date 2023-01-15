UP police add 'Naatu Naatu' twist to road safety campaign - See viral tweet

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh police have found a unique and clever way to spread awareness about road safety - by using the title of the Golden Globe award-winning song "Naatu Naatu" in a viral tweet. The blockbuster movie "RRR" whose "Naatu Naatu" song won a prestigious award in the US, has been used by the police to remind drivers to respect traffic rules. The tweet, which has received over 71,000 views and 1,125 likes, reimagined “RRR” as ‘Respect the Red light on the Road’ while congratulating the makers of the movie.

Take a look at the viral tweet featuring RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' by UP Police

The tweet read, "The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of Road Safety: #Naatu, Kabhi red light skip kare; #Naatu, Kabhi tripling kare; #Naatu, Kabhi drunken driving kare; #Naatu, Kabhi traffic rules tode," which roughly translates to one should not skip red light, one should not have two pillion riders on a bike, one should not drink and drive, and one should not break traffic rules.

The nominations for Golden Glob(al) rules of #RoadSafety ; #Naatu,Kabhi red light skip kare#Naatu,Kabhi tripling kare#Naatu,Kabhi drunken driving kare#Naatu,Kabhi traffic rules tode



Congratulating the makers of #RRR for winning the Best Original Song award #GoldenGlobes2023 pic.twitter.com/y5vZhT0WMK — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) January 11, 2023

This is not the first time that the Uttar Pradesh police have used popular Bollywood songs to spread awareness about important issues. They have previously used trending topics on social media to create immediate connections with the public.

Use of popular songs to spread road safety awareness

The Additional SP Rahul Srivastava, who is in charge of the social media center of the Uttar Pradesh Police, said, “‘Naatu Naatu’ was taken by us for public awareness. We have been using popular Bollywood songs to create awareness among people about traffic rules, rule of law, women’s safety, and other similar issues.” He added, “Trending topics (on social media) are used as they have an immediate connection with the public.”

"Naatu Naatu" won the 'best original song-motion picture' category at the Golden Globe awards. The singer of "Naatu Naatu," Rahul Sipligunj, even thanked the police for using his song in this way, further adding to the positive response the tweet received.