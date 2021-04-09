हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
UP Police

UP police DSP Balram Singh falls prey to cyber frauds

Moradabad's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Singh fell prey to cyber frauds who created his fake Facebook profile and sent messages to his friends, seeking money to deal with a medical emergency.

UP police DSP Balram Singh falls prey to cyber frauds
File photo

Lucknow: Moradabad's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Singh fell prey to cyber frauds who created his fake Facebook profile and sent messages to his friends, seeking money to deal with a medical emergency.

The DSP came to know about it when people started calling him to know his well-being.

DSP Singh, who is the circle officer of Kanth area, said, "I was informed that messages were being sent through a Facebook account carrying my name and profile picture to my friends seeking financial help from them. I immediately informed Moradabad police that my name and photo was being misused on social media."

ALSO READ: COVID Alert! Night curfew announced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, check details

A probe has been ordered in the matter and the cybercrime cell has initiated the process of tracing the cyber frauds involved.

This comes days after UP child rights commission`s chairperson Dr Vishesh Kumar Gupta became victim of a similar fraud.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
UP PoliceCyber fraudCyberCrime #CyberAttackDeputy CommissionerFacebook
Next
Story

ASI to survey Kashi Vishwanath temple site, know all about the Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Must Watch

PT13M19S

Court orders archaeological survey in Gyanvapi mosque case of Varanasi