UP police DSP Balram Singh falls prey to cyber frauds

Lucknow: Moradabad's deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balram Singh fell prey to cyber frauds who created his fake Facebook profile and sent messages to his friends, seeking money to deal with a medical emergency.

The DSP came to know about it when people started calling him to know his well-being.

DSP Singh, who is the circle officer of Kanth area, said, "I was informed that messages were being sent through a Facebook account carrying my name and profile picture to my friends seeking financial help from them. I immediately informed Moradabad police that my name and photo was being misused on social media."

A probe has been ordered in the matter and the cybercrime cell has initiated the process of tracing the cyber frauds involved.

This comes days after UP child rights commission`s chairperson Dr Vishesh Kumar Gupta became victim of a similar fraud.

